Georgia man accused of raping wife surrenders to police

Authorities have arrested a Georgia man accused of raping his estranged wife at knifepoint and trying to stop her escape.

News outlets report 40-year-old Eugenio German surrendered to Gwinnett County police on Saturday on charges including rape, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Police responded Sept. 1 to a report that German had choked, raped and chased the woman. Authorities have said the woman tried fleeing the attack in her car and the pursuing German rammed it with his own vehicle.

They spoke with German at a Lilburn home and then met with the victim in Duluth. Officers were then unable to find German, who police say has been separated from his wife of less than a year.