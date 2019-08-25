The Latest: Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protest

A woman wears a raincoat stands next to banners that read "The duty fulfilled by the police belongs to the people" as people take part in a rally to support the Hong Kong's Police at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Hong Kong protests (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Hong Kong police have fired tear gas to try to clear a street taken over by protesters.

Police warned Sunday that they would disperse the crowd after protesters built barricades with bamboo poles, traffic cones and other objects at various points.

Protesters responded to the tear gas by throwing objects in the direction of the police.

The skirmish came after a march to a nearby park. Hong Kong media said that people were chanting "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" at a post-march rally in the park.

3:10 p.m.

Protesters have begun gathering in a steady rain for Hong Kong's latest pro-democracy march.

A stream of people carrying umbrellas filed into Kwai Chung sports ground on Sunday along one side of the oval track.

The march is in an outlying community in Hong Kong's New Territories. It is starting near the Kwai Fong rail station that has become a focal point of protesters after police used tear gas in the station earlier this month.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for more than two months. Their demands include democratic elections in the Chinese territory and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests.

A large group clashed with police Saturday after a march in the Kowloon Bay neighborhood.