Kansas hiking group overwhelmed in Arizona heat

A group of fitness coordinators from Kansas became overwhelmed while climbing a mountain trail near metro Phoenix in sweltering temperatures and two members had to be airlifted to safety, authorities said Friday.

Two members of the 44-person group had to be flown by helicopter Thursday off the trail near Apache Junction, Superstition Fire & Medical District spokesman Richard Ochs said. Both were suffering from heat-related illness. Only one ended up going to the hospital. Ochs did not know that person's current condition Friday.

The rest of the group was able to walk down the trail but needed water, Ochs said. The temperature on Thursday in that area was at one point 106 degrees (41 Celsius).

The group, visiting from Kansas, went to Lost Dutchman State Park intending to hike the Siphon Draw Trail. Known for being very steep and extremely difficult, the trail leads into the adjacent Superstition Wilderness in the Tonto National Forest.

They were confident that they could make the five-hour round trip hike in the afternoon heat despite discouragement from park officials.

"A ranger tried to talk them out of hiking," Ochs said. "They must have been adamant they could do this."

State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson said the hikers didn't begin their hike until 3 p.m. Thursday. She said the first hikers needing assistance were rescued at 4 p.m. and that others reached out for help at 8:40 p.m.

Firefighters responded when someone reported at least one person with heat-related injuries. When a crew arrived, they found 10 people already in the parking lot, according to Ochs. Another 15 were on their way down the trail.

According to Thompson, rescue personnel drove off-road vehicles as far as they could and then hiked the rest of the way to reach the stranded hikers.

Ochs said there were no major injuries beyond the two people who were flown out. Rescuers were there until about 10:30 p.m.

Tourists often mistakenly believe they can handle the Arizona heat and go out hiking during peak temperatures, Ochs said. He did not know if the group will have to pay for any of the rescue efforts. It's possible the Pinal County Sheriff's Office could cite them, he said.

A Pinal County sheriff's official, Chief Deputy Matthew Thomas, didn't immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.