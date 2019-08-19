The Latest: Garner’s daughter thankful for officer’s firing

FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house Monday, May 13, 2019, in Staten Island, N.Y. New York City’s police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire Pantaleo, a police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man. Police commissioner James O’Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, on an undisclosed topic. AP Photo

The Latest on developments in the Eric Garner case (all times local):

2 p.m.

A daughter of Eric Garner is thanking New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill for firing the officer who placed her father in a chokehold that contributed to his death in 2014.

Emerald Snipes Garner said Monday she wanted to thank O'Neill "for doing the right thing" in firing Officer Daniel Pantaleo. But she said her family's fight for justice "is not over."

Garner said her family wants to see action taken against the other officers who were present when Pantaleo tried to arrest her father. And she said she wants to see an "Eric Garner Law" passed that would make police chokeholds illegal.

Garner appeared with the Rev. Al Sharpton after O'Neill announced his decision. Sharpton said supporters of the Garner family are relieved that Pantaleo has been fired "but not celebratory."

1:30 p.m.

The head of New York City's main police union is criticizing the police commissioner's decision to fire an officer who placed an unarmed black man in a chokehold that contributed to the man's death in 2014.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said Commissioner James O'Neill's announcement Monday that he has fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo shows O'Neill "has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead."

Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by Pantaleo during an arrest. Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer used a reasonable amount of force.

Lynch said O'Neill "will wake up tomorrow to discover that the cop-haters are still not satisfied, but it will be too late."

12:40 p.m.

After five years of investigations and protests, a New York City police officer has been fired for the chokehold death of an unarmed black man.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced Monday that he has fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo based on a recent recommendation of a department disciplinary judge.

Pantaleo is the officer who was recorded on video wrestling Eric Garner to the ground in 2014, with his arm wrapped tightly around Garner's neck.

Garner's dying words of "I can't breathe" became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.

Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer used a reasonable amount of force and didn't mean to hurt Garner.

A state grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month that they wouldn't bring civil rights charges.

11:15 a.m.

New York City's police commissioner has scheduled a midday news conference as the city waits for his decision on whether to fire a police officer involved in the 2014 death of an unarmed black man.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said he would make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. Monday on an undisclosed topic.

O'Neill has been deliberating whether to accept a disciplinary judge's recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired for using a banned chokehold on Eric Garner.

Garner's dying words of "I can't breathe" became a flash point in a national debate over race and police use of force.

Pantaleo's lawyer has said the officer didn't mean to hurt Garner.

A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Federal authorities announced last month they wouldn't bring civil rights charges.