Wildfire forces 2,000 to evacuate in Spain’s Canary Islands

Authorities on Spain's Canary Islands say around 2,000 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire that has ravaged more than 500 hectares (1,235 acres) since it broke out less than 24 hours ago.

At least 250 firefighters, nine helicopters and two planes were working Sunday to tackle the flames near the town of Valleseco on Gran Canaria island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago, the provincial government said in tweets.

Officials say the blaze "has great potential" to spread and have ordered evacuations in at least six towns.

The island suffered another ravaging fire last week.

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months. Nearly half of Spain's provinces were on alert Sunday for high risk of fires, according to the country's weather agency AEMET.