Threats to Maryland synagogue charged in federal indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted a man who prosecutors say made threatening telephone calls to a Maryland synagogue.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that 64-year-old Stephen Lyle Orback made multiple telephone calls to an employee of a synagogue in Owings Mills, threatening to kill many members of the congregation. The indictment says the calls were made on May 12 and 13.

Orback faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted of making threatening communications. He's currently detained in Colorado on unrelated state charges.

It's not known if he has an attorney.