US Navy SEAL and Marine face hearing on Green Beret’s death

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret. A military court hearing is set to begin in Virginia for a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who are charged in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa. Monday's, April 5, 2019, preliminary hearing at Naval Station Norfolk will review the cases against Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez. DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four U.S. servicemen charged in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali. (U.S. Army via AP)

A hearing is under way in a military court in Virginia to review the case against a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who are charged in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa.

Defense attorneys for Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez told a judge Monday morning they plan to call several witnesses.

The Article 32 hearing could lead to courts-martial proceedings later.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four U.S. servicemen charged in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. and SEAL Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to prison.

Matthews testified in May that Melgar's death was as a botched attempt to "embarrass" him over perceived "slights."