Barron Trump is latest to get gift horse from Mongolia

President Donald Trump greets Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

It's a "Victory" for President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron.

The White House says Mongolia's government has gifted the 13-year-old with a horse, which has been named Victory.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the Trumps are "very grateful" for the horse, which will remain in Mongolia. Trump saw a photo and says the horse is "beautiful."

Trump and Mongolia's president, Khaltmaa Battulga, met at the White House on Wednesday. The country has a history of gifting its horses to dignitaries.

Donald H. Rumsfeld and Chuck Hagel received horses when they visited the landlocked nation when they were U.S. defense secretaries, as did then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Mark Esper, Trump's new defense secretary, is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week as part of a trip to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.