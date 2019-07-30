The Latest: FBI: Gilroy gunman was ‘kind of a loner’

In this aerial photo, vendor booths line Christmas Hill Park, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif., the site of a shooting the day before at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why a 19-year-old opened fire on a popular food festival less than a mile from his parents' home in California, killing two children and another man, but believe many more people would have died if officers patrolling the event had not stopped the gunman so quickly. AP Photo

The Latest on the mass shooting at California's Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):

5 p.m.

The FBI says the man responsible for a Northern California festival shooting was "kind of a loner" whom they are still trying to learn key details about.

Craig Fair, the bureau's deputy special agent in charge of the San Francisco Division, says investigators are still determining Santino William Legan's mindset before he fired an AK-47 style rifle at people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He says investigators haven't yet determined why Legan moved to Nevada, where he purchased two guns, one of which he used in the incident and another that was found in his car.

Fair says the 19-year-old appears to have been a loner, and he notes that people who act alone are "exceptionally dangerous" because they often don't communicate their plans to anyone in advance.

___

4:20 p.m.

Gilroy's police chief says investigators have found a shotgun in a car and a bag of ammunition in a creek near a food festival where a 19-year-old opened fire and killed three people.

At a news conference Tuesday, Chief Scot Smithee also says it's looking more likely that Santino William Legan acted alone when he attacked the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, although the investigation continues. Gilroy is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Smithee says investigators have managed to track Legan's movements around town before the shooting and video shows him visiting stores alone.

Legan was killed by police soon after he opened fire. Police have said he legally bought the semi-automatic assault rifle and the shotgun in Nevada.

There's still no word on a motive.

___

4 p.m.

Authorities say they seized a bulletproof vest, empty shotgun and rifle boxes, a gas mask, empty ammunition boxes, hard drives and other electronic devices from the northern Nevada apartment of the Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman.

The Mineral County district attorney's office says Tuesday officials also seized pamphlets on guns and a sack full of ammunition casings.

Gunman Santino William Legan killed three people and wounded 12 others when he opened fire Sunday during the famous festival. Police shot him to death.

Officials released copies of the search warrant Tuesday, but they say other documents remain under seal.

Legan has lived in Gilroy, California, and Walker Lake, Nevada, a few miles north of Hawthorne, Nevada, recently.

___

1:45 p.m.

The FBI says it needs fairgoers' photos and videos taken during the Gilroy Garlic Festival — both before the shooting and during it — that can help investigators pull together a "bigger picture" of the deadly event.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel says visitors should upload images and videos to the agency's website .

Zackel says the FBI has dozens of agents collecting evidence, which is expected to continue for days. More than 20 officials are also connecting victims with services such as counseling.

Zackel says Gilroy police are the lead investigators because officials have not determined gunman Santino William Legan's motive yet. If it turns out to be an act of terrorism, the FBI will take over.

She says FBI agents were at the festival before the shooting to help local police, a common practice.

___

8:15 a.m.

Members of the California garlic festival shooter's family were initially worried that that 19-year-old Santino William Legan was a victim of the attack.

Family friend Jerome Turcan tells the Los Angeles Times that when he heard about Sunday's shooting in the city of Gilroy he called Legan's older brother, Rosino, who was in a car with a cousin searching for his younger brother.

Turcan says they wanted to be sure he was OK and were thinking of going to an emergency room to see if he was there.

Turcan says he was shocked to learn the next day that Santino William Legan was the gunman who authorities say killed three people and injured 12 others.

Bay Area station KTVU reports Tuesday that five victims remain hospitalized. They range from age 12 to 69.

___

10 p.m.

The small rural community of Gilroy is reeling in the wake of a mass shooting at its annual garlic festival .

But at a Monday night vigil, hundreds of residents vowed to remain "Gilroy Strong."

Authorities are still seeking a motive for Sunday's attack by a 19-year-old who killed three people and wounded a dozen more before police shot him to death.

Authorities say Santino William Legan had posted a white supremacist message on social media and a photo from the festival on Instagram shortly before opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle he'd bought legally in neighboring Nevada.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 25-year-old college graduate from upstate New York.

President Donald Trump condemned what he called the "wicked murderer."

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited some victims and their families. He cursed as he condemned what he said was a refusal by federal lawmakers to control high-powered, high-capacity guns that are more tightly restricted in his state.