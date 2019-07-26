Hill of polluted soap suds claims first victim in Mexico

A towering hill of soap suds floating atop a heavily polluted stream in Mexico has apparently claimed its first victim: A man who stopped to take a selfie fell into the quivering mass and disappeared.

Authorities in the central state of Puebla are still looking for the man who fell into a mound of suds 20 feet (6 meters) high.

The local civil defense office launched a search Monday, using fire hoses to compact the suds and a large fan to try to blow a path into the mass.

It took almost a whole day just to locate his car.

Authorities say excess detergents from homes that drain into streams feeding the Valsequillo reservoir caused the suds to accumulate.