Life in prison sought for couple in boy’s starvation death

A couple accused of starving a 12-year-old boy to death could face life in prison if they're convicted in his Indiana death.

Monroe County prosecutors have filed a court notice citing two aggravating circumstances to support life in prison without parole for 32-year-old Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. and 25-year-old Danaya Medina-Flores if they're convicted of murder.

Prosecutors allege the couple tortured and confined Eduardo Posso before his May death in a Bloomington hotel room.

The Herald-Times reports that the boy died after being denied food over a period of time while restrained with cords and padlocked chains. He was the elder Posso's son and Medina-Flores' stepson.

The former Myakka City, Florida, couple is being held without bond on murder, battery and other charges ahead of their scheduled fall trials.