Landslides in southwest China kill 12; 34 missing

This image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, shows the landslide in Shuicheng county in southwestern China's Guizhou province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Authorities say at least a dozen people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and a rescue operation is underway for missing. (CCTV via AP Video)

At least 12 people have died in two landslides in southwestern China and rescuers are looking for 34 missing, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

A landslide on Tuesday night buried 21 houses and caused at least 11 deaths in Guizhou province's Shuicheng county, said state broadcaster CCTV.

Eleven people were rescued while another 34 remain missing. Heavy rainfall is believed to be the main cause, CCTV said.

More than 800 rescuers have been scouring the area, where continuous rainfall and the mountain's steep slopes have hampered search efforts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One person died and six others are unaccounted for after an earlier landslide hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon. The landslide happened at a highway construction site, the Xinhua state news agency reported.