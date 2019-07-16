Man in northwest China executed after revenge killing

A man in northwest China has been executed for killing three neighbors in apparent revenge for his mother's death more than two decades earlier.

The Supreme People's Court in Shaanxi province announced that it implemented the death penalty Wednesday on Zhang Koukou for intentional homicide against three men — two brothers and their father — surnamed Wang.

The court says the conflict between the two families traces back to 1996, when a dispute between Zhang's mother and one of the brothers, then-17-year-old Wang Zhengjun, resulted in her succumbing to a fatal injury. Wang was sentenced to seven years in prison.

During the Lunar New Year holiday last year, Zhang stabbed the three Wang men to death.

His sentence has been furiously debated online. Some praised him for his filial piety.