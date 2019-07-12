Trial: LSU frat ordered pledge to chug liquor before he died

A Louisiana State University student has testified Phi Delta Theta fraternity members ordered a pledge to chug hard liquor before he died.

The Advocate reports Kwabena Kumi testified Thursday that Matthew Naquin was the apparent leader of the fraternity hazing event. Kumi says he saw Naquin order Max Gruver to chug hard liquor for 10 seconds. Naquin is charged with negligent homicide in the 2017 death.

Another fraternity brother, Zachary Castillo, testified under a grant of immunity that there were up to 10 bottles of 190-proof liquor at the event they called "Bible study."

Castillo said he may have given some to Gruver, who authorities say was later found with a blood-alcohol level more than six times the legal driving limit.

Two other students also testified that Naquin targeted Gruver.