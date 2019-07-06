Face of Indonesia disaster relief efforts dies at 49

In this March 18, 2019, photo, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Nugroho who was respected for informing Indonesians accurately and quickly about the country's frequent natural calamities, has died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Guangzhou, China, where he had been undergoing medical treatment since June. AP Photo

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman, who was respected for informing Indonesians accurately and quickly about the country's frequent natural calamities, has died. He was 49.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says Sutopo Purwo Nugroho died Sunday morning in Guangzhou, China, where he had been undergoing treatment since June.

Nugroho revealed in early 2018 he'd been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and told he might not survive more than a year. As his personal tragedy unfolded, the year would become one of the worst in recent memory for natural disasters in Indonesia. Thousands died in a series of earthquakes, tsunamis, floods and landslides.

Nugroho continued to work while enduring intense pain, typing news releases from his hospital bed after undergoing chemotherapy, updating social media and fielding calls from reporters at any hour.