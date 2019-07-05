Lightning strike kills 1, hurts nearly a dozen others

About a dozen people were taken to a hospital — and most were in fair condition — after lightning struck at a popular gathering spot along a South Carolina river on Independence Day, killing one person, authorities said.

Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews, South Carolina, died after the lightning strike, Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway told WPDE-TV .

Eight patients were admitted in fair condition and three others have been released, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Dawn Bryant said Friday.

"We were just sitting in the river waiting for the storm to blow over," survivor Joseph Dalzell told the station. "The lightning hit the tree and ran through all of us."

As the group was the in the water, the fast-moving storm was on top of them.

The area is known for its beach and sandbar, authorities said. The spot is remote and pouring rain and unpaved back roads made it difficult to reach.