The Latest: Buttigieg says Trump’s July 4 event about ‘ego’

Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles flank the stage being prepared in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. AP Photo

The Latest on Independence Day in Washington (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

One of President Donald Trump's Democratic rivals says he thinks it's "ego" that's motivating Trump's Fourth of July event in the nation's capital.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says Trump's "Salute to America" is "a show of insecurity." Trump says the event will feature a speech and a display of military might.

Buttigieg is a Navy Reserve veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2014. He told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday night that "this business of diverting money and military assets to use them as a kind of prop, to prop up a presidential ego, is not reflecting well on our country."

Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. He says it'll be the "show of a lifetime."

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll "speak on behalf of our great Country" at his "Salute to America" Independence Day event in the nation's capital.

Trump is set to give remarks in the evening at the Lincoln Memorial. He has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations, including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

Trump says there will be "large scale flyovers of the most modern ... and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World."

Critics calls Trump's event a divisive intrusion on a traditionally unifying national holiday and say it's a waste of money. Trump tweeted Wednesday the cost "will be very little compared to what it is worth."

12:15 a.m.

Washington is celebrating Independence Day — with a Trump twist.

There's the traditional July Fourth parade in the District of Columbia and the annual concert at the Capitol, plus fireworks over the National Mall. What's new this year is that President Donald Trump is hosting an hourlong event in the early evening that he's calling "Salute to America."

Trump is set to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, and he's ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. He says it'll be the "show of a lifetime."

Trump's activities at the Lincoln Memorial are free, but they're not free of criticism. Some worry he will turn the program into a political event to boost his administration and his bid for reelection.

White House officials say Trump's remarks will be patriotic.