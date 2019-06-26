Season’s 1st tropical storm forms in Eastern Pacific

The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has formed off the coast of Mexico. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it poses no threat to land.

Hurricane Alvin was located about 450 miles (725 kilometers) southwest off Manzanillo, Mexico, on Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

It was moving to the west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters say it's expected to keep moving roughly westward and should begin to weaken on Friday.