Activist arrested for chanting ‘Down with Polish fascism!’

An activist in Poland has been arrested and charged with the crime of insulting the Polish nation for chanting "Down with Polish fascism!"

The incident occurred in Przymysl, a Polish town near the border with Ukraine, during an event Sunday promoting dialogue between Poles and Ukrainians, who share a difficult history.

At one point several people showed up and attempted to disrupt the event by blaring loud music. The activist, Tomasz Grabowski, then began chanting "Down with Polish fascism!" as he held a European Union flag.

Private broadcaster TVN24 showed footage of him being escorted away by police. He later told the broadcaster he was held by police six hours and charged with insulting the Polish nation, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.