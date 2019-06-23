Nation & World

Argentina beats Qatar to escape elimination at Copa America

By ERIC NÚÑEZ Associated Press

Argentina's Sergio Aguero, right, celebrates with his teammate Lionel Messi after scoring their side's second goal against Qatar during a Copa America Group B soccer match at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Argentina's Sergio Aguero, right, celebrates with his teammate Lionel Messi after scoring their side's second goal against Qatar during a Copa America Group B soccer match at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

Lionel Messi avoided another disappointment with the national team as Argentina defeated Qatar 2-0 Sunday to escape elimination in the group stage of the Copa America.

Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored a goal in each half as Argentina defeated guest team Qatar 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the South American competition.

Argentina finished second in Group A behind Colombia, which did Argentina a huge favor by beating Paraguay 1-0 in the other group match on Sunday.

Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

  Comments  