AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Trump calls off Iranian strikes, citing likely deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. was "cocked and loaded" to retaliate against Iran for downing an unmanned American surveillance drone but he canceled the strikes minutes before they were to be launched after being told 150 people could die.

Trump's tweeted statement raised important questions, including why he learned about possible deaths only at the last minute.

His stance was the latest example of the president showing some reluctance to escalate tensions with Iran into open military conflict. He did not rule out a future strike but said in a TV interview that the likelihood of casualties from the Thursday night plan to attack three sites in Iran did not seem like the correct response to shooting down an unmanned drone earlier in the day in the Strait of Hormuz.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I didn't think it was proportionate," he said in an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press.

The aborted attack was the closest the U.S. has come to a direct military strike on Iran in the year since the administration pulled out of the 2015 international agreement intended to curb the Iranian nuclear program and launched a campaign of increasing economic pressure against the Islamic Republic.

___

Georgians keep protesting despite speaker's resignation

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The speaker of Georgia's parliament stepped down Friday in the wake of violent clashes that left at least 240 people injured, but the move failed to assuage protesters, who returned to the streets demanding that the interior minister also step down over a brutal police response.

A night of clashes Thursday was sparked by a Russian lawmaker who took the speaker's seat as a group of international lawmakers met at the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi. It angered the opposition, which sees the current Georgian government as overly friendly to Russian interests.

The protests mark the largest outpouring of anger against the ruling Georgian Dream since it took power in 2012.

Officials said at least 240 people were injured when riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas and unleashed water cannon on protesters outside Georgia's parliament building during the clashes that lasted into early Friday. More than 100 people are still in the hospital, and two people lost eyes because of the rubber bullets, according to Giorgi Kordzakhiya, director of Tbilisi's New Hospital.

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze blamed opposition leaders for the violence, saying they hijacked a "genuine" public outpouring but then "violated the law and the Constitution."

___

Court tosses black man's murder conviction over racial bias

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday threw out the murder conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a prosecutor's efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh trial.

The removal of black prospective jurors deprived inmate Curtis Flowers of a fair trial, the court said in a 7-2 decision written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The long record of Flowers' trials stretching back more than 20 years shows District Attorney Doug Evans' "relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals," with the goal of an all-white jury, Kavanaugh wrote.

In Flowers' sixth trial, the jury was made up of 11 whites and one African American. Prosecutor Evans struck five black prospective jurors.

In the earlier trials, three convictions were tossed out, including one when the prosecutor improperly excluded African Americans from the jury. In the second trial, the judge chided Evans for striking a juror based on race. Two other trials ended when jurors couldn't reach unanimous verdicts.

___

US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is blacklisting five Chinese organizations involved in supercomputing, calling them national security threats and cutting them off from critical U.S. technology.

The move Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department could complicate talks next week between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, aimed at de-escalating a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Commerce is putting five Chinese organizations, including supercomputer maker Sugon, on its so-called Entity List, saying their activities are "contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States." The other four are the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology and three Sugon affiliates.

Sugon and the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute are involved in China's push to develop exascale high performance computing that can assist China's military modernization.

The blacklist effectively bars U.S. firms from selling technology to the Chinese organizations without government approval.

___

Kids held by Border Patrol describe disturbing conditions

CLINT, Texas (AP) — Attorneys visiting a Texas Border Patrol station this week were shocked to find more than 250 infants, children and teens being held inside a windowless complex, struggling to care for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

It's a scene that is being repeated at other immigration facilities overwhelmed with too many migrant children and nowhere to put them.

"This facility wasn't even on our radar before we came down here," said law professor Warren Binford, a member of the team that interviewed dozens of children detained at the facility in Clint, about a half-hour drive from El Paso. Fifteen children had the flu, another 10 were quarantined.

At a Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, last week, attorney Toby Gialluca, said all the children she talked to were very sick with high fevers, coughing, and wearing soiled clothes crusted with mucus and dirt after their long trip north.

"Everyone is sick. Everyone. They're using their clothes to wipe mucus off the children, wipe vomit off the children. Most of the little children are not fully clothed," she said.

___

California launches ad campaign against illegal pot shops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marijuana shoppers are going to be getting a message from California regulators: Go legal.

Aiming to slow illegal pot sales that are undercutting the nation's largest licensed market, California is kicking off a public information campaign — Get #weedwise — that encourages consumers to verify that their purchases are tested and legal.

Ads will be hitting social media sites and billboards promoting a state website where shoppers can quickly check if a shop is licensed — CApotcheck.com.

The campaign makes a simple argument: You don't know what you're getting if you buy illegal products.

One ad says, "What's in your weed shouldn't be a mystery. Shop licensed cannabis retailers only."

___

Roy Moore in uphill battle to woo skeptical Alabama voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In a state that has long been reliably Republican, Roy Moore faces an uphill battle in winning over skeptical voters to take back the Alabama Senate seat he lost two years ago amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls.

With GOP leaders including President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aligned against him and Democrats portraying him as a radical, the one-time judge is laying out the argument that state voters are tired of Washington interference.

That may be. But some die-hard Republicans aren't happy with Moore running again after questions about his relationships with young girls decades ago translated into a narrow 2017 victory for longshot Democrat Doug Jones.

"You can paint a leopard any color you want but he still has spots, and that's what Moore has. Moore still has his spots," 66-year-old retiree and faithful Republican Richard Clayton said Friday.

Eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel restaurant, Fred Holiday said he likes what Moore stands for but still doesn't think he should run for Senate.

___

Judge orders special prosecutor to examine Smollett probe

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge decided to appoint a special prosecutor Friday to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to the police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January.

In a ruling that leaves open the possibility that Smollett could be charged again, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin suggested that the county's state's attorney, Kim Foxx, mishandled the Smollett case by appointing a top aide to oversee it after she recused herself.

Foxx had been in contact with a relative of the actor and had been approached by former first lady Michelle Obama's one-time chief of staff on behalf of Smollett's family, and she explained at the time that she was recusing herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict" of interest.

In his ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx's February recusal, but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor to take over the case. He said she had no right to hand it off to someone from her office, which he said amounted to naming her own special prosecutor.

"State's attorneys are clearly not meant to have unbridled authority to appoint special prosecutors," he said. "She appointed (her top assistant) to an office, to an entity, that has no legal existence. There isn't an office of the 'acting state's attorney.' It existed only ... in the imagination of Ms. Foxx."

___

10 years later, a look at people surrounding Michael Jackson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at the status of the major figures in the life and death of Michael Jackson after 10 years, starting with the King of Pop himself:

___

MICHAEL JACKSON: Jackson, who would be 60 years old were he alive, was rehearsing for a tour intended to rehabilitate his career, finances and image when he died at age 50 of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. His death would be a watershed moment, with an outpouring of public affection expressed in an era of burgeoning social media. There was a public memorial service viewed around the world, and a revival of his music and stardom. Posthumous albums, a film drawn from the rehearsals for his final tour and a pair of Cirque du Soleil shows using his music helped him become as profitable a pop star in death as he was in life. Allegations of child molestation that dogged him in his final years and peaked with a 2005 trial that ended in his acquittal on criminal charges were mostly forgotten, at least until a revival of them in a documentary earlier this year . He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, nearly two months after his death.

JOSEPH JACKSON, FATHER: Joe Jackson died on June 27, 2018 , at age 89, becoming the only person in Michael Jackson's immediate family who has passed in the decade since the singer's death. A demanding and fearsome patriarch who guided his son's career through The Jackson 5 and early solo years, Joe Jackson had a difficult relationship with his son. He was omitted from his son's will, and waged a fruitless legal battle seeking compensation. He was buried in the same cemetery as his son.

KATHERINE JACKSON, MOTHER: Now 89, Katherine Jackson became more famous after her son's death than she had ever been. She received roughly half her son's estate in his will, and acted as guardian to his three young children immediately after his death, a role her nephew T.J. Jackson has shared in recent years. She was the lead plaintiff in a wrongful death lawsuit against concert promoter AEG Live, alleging that the company's hiring of Dr. Conrad Murray, the physician who administered the drugs that killed Jackson, made the company responsible for his death. A jury rejected the claim in 2015.

___

Things going to dogs at ugly canine competition

Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma.

Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what's being billed as the World's Ugliest Dog Contest is announced Friday night.

It's shaping up to be a hideous affair.

Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition.

Most were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S., found abandoned on streets or seized from unscrupulous breeders.