No Hong Kong response as activists’ deadline passes

Various of activist groups from parents and religious hold placards outside the government office demanding that stop shooting their kids in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Hong Kong student group demanded Wednesday that the city completely scrap a politically charged extradition bill and agree to investigate police tactics against protesters before a Thursday deadline or face further street demonstrations. AP Photo

A deadline imposed by activist groups for Hong Kong's government to meet demands including the scrapping of controversial extradition legislation has passed without an official response.

The groups say they will call on supporters to surround government headquarters if their demands weren't met, continuing demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets in the past weeks.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has apologized for her handling of the extradition bill, which could be used to send suspects to mainland China for trial. But she has stopped short of scrapping the legislation, which critics say threatens the territory's judicial independence.

Other demands include investigating police tactics, cease calling the protests a riot, and releasing those arrested and dropping charges against them. Some have also called for Lam's resignation.