Parts of southern India facing acute water shortages

Millions of people are turning to water tank trucks in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu as house and hotel taps run dry in an acute water shortage caused by drying lakes and depleted groundwater.

State Rural Development Minister S.P. Velumani said Wednesday that the drought follows a 62% shortfall in monsoon rains last year compared to 2017.

People are lining up for water cans in the state capital of Chennai.

Top elected official K. Palaniswami said the state has diminishing groundwater supplies and has asked other states for spare water until October's monsoon rains.

Monsoons reach different parts of India at different times.

Northern and eastern India have experienced heatwaves with temperatures soaring to 48 Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) amid a delayed monsoon.