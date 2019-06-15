Park named after Boston Marathon bombing victim opening

A park named in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is being formally opened this weekend.

Martin's Park, named for 8-year-old Martin Richard, is opening Saturday in a ceremony that is scheduled to include Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Martin's family.

The park on the waterfront in the city's Seaport District is near the Children's Museum and features an accessible playground, including a replica of a boat, a water play garden and open space.

Martin was one of three people killed when two bombs exploded at the finish line. His younger sister, Jane, lost a leg.

After the bombing, a widely circulated photo showed Martin holding a poster he created with the message "No more hurting people — peace."