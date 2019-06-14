The Latest: Hong Kong leader to hold news conference

Hundreds of mothers protest against the amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong on Friday, June 14, 2019. Calm appeared to have returned to Hong Kong after days of protests by students and human rights activists opposed to a bill that would allow suspects to be tried in mainland Chinese courts. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong against extradition bill (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The Hong Kong government says Chief Executive Carrie Lam will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. local time.

Local media reported Saturday, citing unnamed sources, that Lam plans to announce she is suspending a proposed extradition bill that is unpopular with many Hong Kong residents.

Government officials have not confirmed that, though many lawmakers and others involved say it's likely.

The legislation would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland courts. Many in the former British colony fear it might further erode legal protections and freedoms promised when Beijing took control of the territory in 1997.

Critics of the bill have urged Lam to withdraw it altogether, and to step down from her post as the top local official.

___

11:30 a.m.

Hong Kong's chief executive was to meet with her Executive Council as pressure mounts for her to delay or withdraw an unpopular extradition bill.

Carrie Lam, who was appointed by Beijing, was expected to speak with media later Saturday. TV networks showed lawmakers headed by car into a government compound.

Some Executive Council members have urged Lam to suspend debate on the bill, which would allow Hong Kong suspects to be tried in mainland China.

Another mass protest is expected Sunday after clashes turned violent on Wednesday, leaving about 80 people injured including 22 police officers.

___

10 a.m.

Pressure on Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has been mounting, with signs emerging that she may delay an unpopular extradition bill that has drawn hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in protest.

Reports say Lam is expected to make an announcement Saturday after talks that continued late into Friday night. Another mass protest is expected Sunday.

The pressure on Lam to withdraw the bill is intense, with many protesters demanding she quit. The Beijing-appointed leader of the former British colony is caught between a public anxious to protect civil liberties and legal protections guaranteed when control of the territory was handed to China in 1997, and her Communist Party bosses.

Protests died down late in the week after clashes with police that turned violent on Wednesday.