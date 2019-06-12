SC mom accused of yelling at son’s bullies arrested, charged

A South Carolina woman accused of confronting her third-grader's bullies was arrested and charged with disturbing schools.

News outlets quote a Greenville County sheriff's report as saying deputies learned of the May confrontation after Jamie Rathburn posted a Facebook video ranting about the bullies. The report says Rathburn admitted in the since-removed video that she "snuck into the school and confronted kids that she estimates to be 9 years old."

Security video shows Rathburn entering the school, ignoring a sign-in requirement and going to her son's classroom, where she's seen circling the children. The recording lacks audio, but witnesses said she was screaming.

Rathburn said she regrets her actions, but remains concerned about bullying. She says her son has been teased, hit with a computer and grabbed by his throat.