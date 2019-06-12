Correction: Marine’s Remains story

In a story June 11 about a plane crash investigation, The Associated Press reported erroneously that an Illinois Marine's remains were recovered off the coast of Japan. The Marine Corps says remains from the December crash have been recovered, but they haven't been formally identified yet.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Remains found months after Illinois Marine died in plane crash

Authorities say remains have been recovered off Japan's coast, months after an Illinois Marine and others died in a plane crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been recovered, months after a central Illinois Marine and others died in a plane crash off Japan's southern coast.

Cpl. Daniel Baker of Tremont was one of six Marines who died in the Dec. 6 crash. The 21-year-old was aboard a refueling plane that collided with a fighter jet.

The Marine Corps said Monday that "the number and the identity" of the remains aren't known yet. The remains will be transferred to Dover Air Force Base for formal identification.

Remains were found during a successful effort to find a cockpit voice recorder.

Baker was a 2015 graduate of Tremont High School, where he participated in robotics and soccer. He joined the Marines in 2016.

A memorial service was held in Baker's hometown in December.