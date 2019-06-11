Moldova: Ousted president against dissolving parliament

Moldova's President Igor Dodonin delivers a brief statement after a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council in Chisinau, Moldova, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Dodon, who is temporarily suspended from his duties by Moldova's constitutional court who appointed an interim president, called the decision anti-constitutional. AP Photo

Moldova's ousted president said on Tuesday that he wants to cancel a decision by his interim replacement to dissolve parliament amid a deepening political crisis.

Igor Dodon told reporters that he has signed a decree seeking to override interim president Pavel Filip's call for snap parliamentary elections, which he dismissed as "unlawful."

Political turmoil in one of Europe's most corruption-ridden countries came to a head on Sunday when Moldova's Constitutional Court relieved Dodon of his presidential duties and appointed Filip as his replacement. Filip immediately called the new vote after months of deadlock.

The court and Filip are allied with Vladimir Plahotniuc, a powerful oligarch believed to be one of the country's richest men.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several European nations and Russia back Dodon, as well as the new coalition government, and oppose Filip.

The current crisis stems from February, when votes for a parliamentary election were equally split between pro-European, pro-Russian parties and Plahotniuc's party. Plahotniuc tried but failed to form a coalition government.

The two other parties, the ACUM and the Socialists, put their differences aside and signed a coalition agreement on Saturday — but that deal was ruled invalid by the Constitutional Court the following day.

Plahotniuc dismissed the joint actions by the Socialists and the ACUM as a "coup" while the Socialists and the ACUM accused Plahotniuc and his party of "usurping power."

France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and the U.K. backed the ACUM and the Socialists' ruling coalition Tuesday. The nations said in a joint statement that they supported the elected lawmakers in Moldova's parliament as the representatives of the people.