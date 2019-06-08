Over 200 questioned over deadly Hungary boat collision

A 200-ton lift capacity crane named Clark Adam is positioned near the Margaret Bridge, the scene of the deadly boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, June 7, June 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying some 33 South Korean tourists was crashed into by a large river cruise ship and sank on May 29, with 21 people still reported missing and salvage work hampered by poor conditions. Zoltan Balogh

Hungarian police say they have questioned 230 people and 66 witnesses over the deadly Danube River boat collision that killed 18 South Korean tourists.

They also said Saturday that the captain of a cruise ship that collided May 29 with the sightseeing boat carrying the tourists did not reveal details of the incident during questioning.

The tour boat sank within seconds after the collision in downtown Budapest. A Hungarian crewman also died, nine others are still missing and seven South Koreans were rescued.

A huge floating crane arrived Friday to Margit Bridge, where the Hableany (Mermaid) lies some nine meters (29 ½ feet) below the surface, as Hungarian and Korean divers prepared the boat to be raised.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Danube's high water levels have hindered recovery efforts.