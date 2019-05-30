AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff in response to migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

He said the percentage will gradually increase "until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied," he wrote, "at which time the Tariffs will be removed."

Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the U.S in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

___

Lawsuit calls Mississippi's way of choosing governors racist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In 1890, as white politicians across the South cracked down on the black population with Jim Crow laws, Mississippi inserted into its constitution an unusually high bar for getting elected governor or winning any other statewide office.

The provision, which remains in force to this day, says candidates must win not only a majority of the popular vote — that is, more than 50% — but also a majority of the state's 122 House districts.

On Thursday, more than a century later, four black Mississippians sued in federal court to put an end to what they say is a racially discriminatory system, unique in the U.S. and aimed at thwarting the election of African Americans.

"The scheme has its basis in racism — an 1890 post-Reconstruction attempt to keep African Americans out of statewide office," said former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the first black person to hold that position. He added: "In the 21st century, it's finally time to say that this provision should be struck down."

Holder is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, whose affiliated foundation is providing financial and legal backing for the lawsuit.

___

Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is awash in pot, glutted with so much legal weed that if growing were to stop today, it could take more than six years by one estimate to smoke or eat it all.

Now, the state is looking to curb production.

Five years after voters legalized recreational marijuana, lawmakers are moving to give the Oregon Liquor Control Commission more leeway to deny new pot-growing licenses based on supply and demand.

The bill, which passed the Senate and is now before the House, is aimed not just at reducing the huge surplus but at preventing diversion of unsold legal marijuana into the black market and forestalling a crackdown by federal prosecutors.

"The harsh reality is we have too much product on the market," said Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who intends to sign the bill if it wins final passage as expected.

___

Trump erupts after special counsel says he's not exonerated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump angrily assailed special counsel Robert Mueller's motives on Thursday, a day after Mueller bluntly rebuffed Trump's repeated claims that the Russia investigation had cleared him of obstructing justice.

The president also offered mixed messages on Russia's efforts to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign. Early in the day, Trump tweeted he had "nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected." That was the first time he seemed to acknowledge that Russia tried to help his campaign. Then on the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters: "Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn't help me at all."

Mueller's report said Russia interfered in the election in hopes of getting Trump elected, but his findings and intelligence officials have stopped short of saying the efforts contributed to Trump's victory.

Trump's 20-minute eruption underscored that he remains deeply distressed over the probe that has shadowed his presidency for nearly two years, even after Mueller announced his resignation and the closure of his office. Democrats are mulling the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

Trump insisted that he's been tough on Russia and that Moscow would have preferred Clinton as president. But that's not what Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. When asked last year in Helsinki whether he wanted Trump to become president, Putin replied: "Yes, I did."

___

Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A decorated Navy SEAL facing a murder trial in the death of an Islamic State prisoner was freed Thursday from custody after a military judge cited interference by prosecutors.

The unexpected move drew gasps from those at a hearing in a San Diego courtroom in which lawyers for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher sought to get the case dismissed for prosecutorial misconduct.

Gallagher's wife, Andrea, who has led a campaign to free her husband, put her head in her hands and burst into tears.

The judge, Capt. Aaron Rugh, has not ruled yet on whether to throw out the case or remove prosecutors over tracking emails sent to defense lawyers and a journalist in an effort to find the source of news leaks in the politically charged case. He said freeing Gallagher at this point would be a remedy for interference by prosecutors.

Attorney Tim Parlatore accused prosecutors of a "rogue, relentless, and unlawful cyber campaign" that may have violated attorney-client privilege and hurt Gallagher's ability to get a fair trial.

___

To impeach or not? Pelosi balances competing calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn't ready to impeach President Donald Trump.

Even after special counsel Robert Mueller essentially called on Congress to pick up where his investigation left off, Pelosi isn't budging. Scores of her Democratic lawmakers do want to start impeachment proceedings. Outside groups say it's time. But Pelosi is carrying on as she has since taking the speaker's gavel in January, promising the House will methodically pursue its investigations of Trump -- wherever they lead.

This is Pelosi's balancing act: toggling between mounting pressure from other Democrats and her own political instincts. She's sticking with her plans for a more measured, "ironclad" investigation that makes it clear to Americans the choices ahead. It's uncharted territory for the speaker, and this Congress, with both high risks and possible rewards ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump declared his own challenge on Thursday . He called impeachment a "dirty, filthy, disgusting word" and said courts would never allow it.

"Many constituents want to impeach the president," Pelosi acknowledged shortly after Mueller's remarks Wednesday. "But we want to do what is right and what gets results."

___

R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.

Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.

Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women over roughly a 10-year period that started in the late 1990s. Three of the women were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

The new charges pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials "J.P." Prosecutors didn't specify in the filing if she is the same person as one of the original four accusers who was also identified as "J.P."

___

US documents expose Argentine dictatorship's grisly crimes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Agents of Argentina's dictatorship on Aug. 20, 1976 dynamited the bodies of 30 people who had been detained as dissidents in a blast that spread their remains over a wide radius.

The grisly details about the explosion that tore apart the bodies of 10 women and 20 men executed in the Argentine city of Pilar were found in a recently declassified Central Intelligence Agency report posted Thursday by the independent National Security Archive.

Thousands were tortured, killed and forcibly disappeared in a government-sponsored crackdown on leftist dissidents during Argentina's 1976-1983 "dirty war." The report says the 1976 blast was meant "to send a bloody message to other alleged militants to cease their activities five months after the military coup."

Sources told the CIA the leader of Argentina's military junta, Gen. Rafael Videla, was "annoyed that the bodies were left so prominently displayed." Videla wanted them dead, it said. He was just annoyed that it was done so blatantly.

The documents are a small selection of The Argentina Declassification Project, the largest government-to-government declassification effort in U.S. history authorized by President Barack Obama. The project was completed with a final transfer last month. The records describe in detail "brutal methods" used by Argentina's military.

___

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) — New documents on the Jussie Smollett case released Thursday show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the "Empire" actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

The approximately 460-pages of new documents show detectives investigating Smollett's claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a $10,000 fine and community service. The detectives did not pass the information to superiors.

"They didn't pass it on because they didn't know it (the case) was going to be handled the way it was," said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Smollett was charged with 16 counts alleging he lied to police when reporting he'd been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Police contend the black and openly gay actor staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26 without Smollett admitting guilt.

Then Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson expressed outrage over the prosecutors' decision.

___

Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies

LONDON (AP) — Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, has died. He was 92.

Von Bulow, who moved to London after he was cleared, died at his home there on Saturday, his son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, told The New York Times.

The tall, aristocratic von Bulow was charged with putting his wife, Martha "Sunny" von Bulow, into an irreversible coma to gain her fortune so he could live with his mistress, a raven-haired soap opera actress. He was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island, that was widely followed with its high society overtones about possible attempted murder by insulin injection.

The conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at his second trial in 1985.

The case split his family: Sunny von Bulow's two children from her first marriage to an Austrian prince accused their stepfather of attempted murder, while the couple's daughter maintained her father was innocent. That loyalty nearly cost her millions — she was for several years excluded from her wealthy grandmother's will because of her belief in her father's innocence.