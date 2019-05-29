1 dead, 3 including deputy wounded in East Texas shootings

Police are searching for a man they say killed a woman and wounded three people, including a sheriff's deputy, during shootings in East Texas.

Authorities say that a woman was killed and two men injured Wednesday morning at a plumbing company east of Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor says deputies pursued the suspect, Pablo Vito, along a local highway and then pulled off and exchanged gunfire outside a veterinary clinic. DeFoor says a deputy was shot in the throat and flown to a Houston hospital where he is in stable condition.

DeFoor says police are searching for Vito, who was driving a white 2004 Mercury. He did not provide the names of the deputy, woman or injured men.