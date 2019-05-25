Police hunt suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon

A police officer lets an elderly woman leaving the area while soldiers secure the access near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, Friday May, 24, 2019. An explosion Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the French city of Lyon injured seven people, local officials said. AP Photo

French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as "dangerous." He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

France's counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect's motives.