3 killed in Denver neighborhood, suspect taken into custody

Denver police say three people died in a shooting and that a suspect is in custody.

Police said in a statement Friday that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night and that a man and girl died after being taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood but authorities did not say whether it happened inside a residence or elsewhere.

The victims and the suspect were not identified and authorities did not say what led to shots being fired.

Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.