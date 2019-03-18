AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Christchurch gun shop sold rifles online to accused shooter
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A Christchurch gun shop on Monday acknowledged selling guns online to the 28-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 50 people in mosque shootings that have upturned New Zealand's reputation as among the world's most tolerant and safe nations.
At a news conference, Gun City owner David Tipple said the store sold four guns and ammunition to Brenton Harrison Tarrant through a "police-verified online mail order process." The store "detected nothing extraordinary," about the buyer, he said.
Separately, New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern said gun law reforms would be announced within 10 days and an inquiry conducted into intelligence and security services who failed to detect the risk from the attacker or his plans. There have been concerns intelligence agencies have been overly focused on the Muslim community in detecting and preventing security risks.
The police commissioner Mike Bush said police are certain Tarrant was the only gunman but aren't ruling out that he had support.
"I would like to state that we believe absolutely there was only one attacker responsible for this," he told a news conference. "That doesn't mean there weren't possibly other people in support and that continues to form a very, very important part of our investigation."
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
___
