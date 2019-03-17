Christchurch gun shop sold rifles online to accused shooter

Mourners hug after paying their respects to the victims near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 18, 2019. A steady stream of mourners paid tribute at makeshift memorial to the 50 people slain by a gunman at two mosques in Christchurch, while dozens of Muslims stood by to bury the dead when authorities finally release the victims' bodies. Vincent Yu AP Photo