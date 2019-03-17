Students look to love at New Zealand school hit by tragedy

Cashmere High School principal Mark Wilson, center, speaks with his students at the school in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Three students from the high school were at the Al Noor Mosque for Friday prayers when an attacker burst in as part of a rampage that left 50 dead across the New Zealand city of Christchurch. When classes resume Monday, none will be there. Two of the students are presumed dead and the third is in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Vincent Thian AP Photo