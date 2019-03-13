Winter rescue: Stranded dog winched to safety on helicopter

In this image provided by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency, winchman Kate Willoughby holds Ben the dog after he was rescued in the Cairngorms in Inverness, Scotland, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. It was a routine winter training mission in northeast Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below. They couldn’t fly away and leave the dog in trouble, so winchman Mark Stevens on Wednesday was lowered to the ground, scooped up the cold and frightened animal, and raised back to the helicopter. (Maritime & Coastguard Agency via AP) AP