Autopsy: Tourist died of traumatic brain injury in Guatemala

This undated photo provided by the Lucie Blackman Trust shows Catherine Shaw, 23, of Witney, England, pictured in an unknown location. Shaw's body was discovered at a mountain overlook called Nariz del Indio, or Indian Nose, nearly a week after she went missing near a Guatemala highland lake popular with travelers, authorities in the Central American nation said Monday, March 11, 2019. (Lucie Blackman Trust via AP) AP