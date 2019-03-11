Officer accused of making hit list pleads not guilty

File-This Feb. 21, 2019, file photo shows U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, center, of the District of Maryland, speaks as Art Walker, left, special agent from the Coast Guard investigative service, and Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore office, listen during a news conference about Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, outside the federal courthouse in Greenbelt. Hasson, accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists pleaded not guilty on Monday, March 11, 2019, to drug and firearms charges. An attorney for Hasson, 49, entered the plea on his behalf at an arraignment on charges of illegal possession of firearm silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user, and possession of a controlled substance. Michael Kunzelman, File AP Photo