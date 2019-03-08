Police: Suspect who blamed panhandler sought brother’s help

Keith Smith is shown in an undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department. On March 3, 2019 the Baltimore Police Department announced the apprehension and arrest of Keith Smith of Baltimore, and Valeria Shavon Smith, in the December 1, 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Anne Smith. Keith Smith was Jacquelyn Anne Smith’s husband and Valeria Smith was her step-daughter. (Baltimore Police Department via AP) AP