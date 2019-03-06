Report: Government kept tabs on journalists, ‘instigators’

FILE - This Nov. 25, 2018 file photo shows migrants near the Chaparral border crossing watch clashes with U.S. border agents, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. A San Diego TV station says the U.S. government ran an operation to screen journalists, activists and others while investigating last year's migrant caravan from Mexico. KNSD-TV says documents leaked by a Homeland Security source show a January database listing at least 10 journalists, seven of them U.S. citizens, as warranting secondary screening at U.S. points of entry. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo