No flights or internet during Bali’s sacred Day of Silence

Balinese people sit in front of a giant effigy locally known as "ogoh-ogoh" that represents evil spirits to celebrate Nyepi, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday, and tourists visiting the island are asked not to leave their hotels and the airport will be closed. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo