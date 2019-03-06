Closing arguments set in ex-Florida police officer’s trial

Defense attorney Richard Lubin looks at Nouman Raja as he is quizzed by Circuit Judge Joseph Marx Tuesday as to whether he will testify in his trial in West Palm Beach Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing stranded motorist Corey Jones Oct. 18, 2015. He is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.. Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool Lannis Waters