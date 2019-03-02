Father of Argentine President Mauricio Macri dies at 88

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, Franco Macri, center, father of Argentina's new President Mauricio Macri, arrives for his son's inauguration ceremony at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Franco Macri, who migrated to the South American country from Italy as a teenager and went on to become one of its most prominent businessmen, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, the president’s office said. He was 88. Victor R. Caivano, File AP Photo