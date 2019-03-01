ICE criticizes Michigan sheriff’s detainment warrant policy

In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 photo, protesters interrupt a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich. Civil rights groups allege Grand Rapids police officials acted on racial profiling not fear of terrorism when they called federal immigration authorities on a former U.S. Marine who is Latino. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was arrested in November 2018 after setting a small fire inside Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and then standing on the rooftop helipad. He was later held for three days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though he was arrested with a U.S. passport. Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle said his department acted properly. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Cory Morse