Governor wants US, Japan, Okinawa talks on US base move

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki talks to reporters following meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to report result of a local referendum at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, March 1, 2019. The residents of Japan's southwestern island region of Okinawa rejected a relocation plan for a U.S. military base in the Feb. 24 referendum, increasing pressure on the national government to change its stance that the facility will be built no matter what. Pool Photo via AP Kimimasa Mayama