Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University's basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.
A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.
Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY'-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.
Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.
He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.
Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.
Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.
