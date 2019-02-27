Nation & World

In a summit first, Kim Jong Un takes US media questions

The Associated Press

February 27, 2019 10:29 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. Evan Vucci AP Photo
HANOI, Vietnam

A bit of history was made at President Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un: for what is almost certainly the first time, the North Korean leader actually answered an impromptu question from an American reporter.

Then just a little bit later, as if to prove it wasn't a fluke, he did it again.

Looking confident and speaking in his typically gravelly voice, Kim didn't miss a beat when asked by a member of the White House press pool about his outlook on the summit , saying "It's too early to say. I won't make predictions. But I instinctively feel that a good outcome will be produced."

