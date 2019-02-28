Man executed in Texas for killing estranged wife’s family

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billie Wayne Coble. The Texas death row prisoner once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions" was set to be executed Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, for fatally shooting his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who had been a police officer. Coble was condemned for the August 1989 deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)