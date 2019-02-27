The Latest: Operative charged in congressional race

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th congressional race, makes a statement before the state board of elections calling for a new election during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th congressional district voting irregularities investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. Harris, whose narrow lead in the North Carolina congressional race was thrown out because of suspicions of ballot fraud, announced Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, he will not run in the newly ordered do-over election, saying he needs surgery in late March. The News & Observer via AP, Pool, File Travis Long